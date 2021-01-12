Chase suspect hides from police in backyard of southwest Houston home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested a chase suspect who took off on foot and was briefly hiding in backyards in the Upper Kirby area.Officers say the man was spotted in a car that had been reported stolen.After the driver crashed near Greenbriar, police say he jumped out of the car and started hopping fences. Police say the man was armed at the time.After a short time, officers shocked the man with a Taser and took him into custody. No officers were injured, and the suspect reportedly suffered only minor injuries.The man's name has not been released.