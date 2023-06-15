3 in custody after police chase ends at CVS parking lot in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities detained three people on Thursday following a police chase in the west Houston area.

The Houston Police Department said the pursuit started just before 5 p.m. near South Gessner and ended at a CVS at Richmond Avenue and Wilcrest.

Police said the driver was in a stolen vehicle and hit other cars in the parking lot.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where mutiple cars could be seen being towed away.

HPD said three people are in custody, and no injuries were reported.

