Driver leads police on lunch-hour chase across Houston

Police believe the driver of a small white sedan was possibly armed. It's not yet clear what prompted the chase.
The pursuit didn't hit high speeds, but rather stayed close to the speed limit as it traveled along the North Freeway and the North Loop at times before coming to an end on the Katy Freeway at Highway 6.
The chase came to an end without further incident, out of view of SkyEye 13.
