Officers with guns drawn surround chase suspect on N. Braeswood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2525095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police chase in the Braeswood area has turned into a standoff Wednesday afternoon.Officers have guns drawn on a suspect in a white minivan that crashed in the 4400 block of North Braeswood, near Greenwillow Street and not too far from the West 610 Loop.According to police, the confrontation began from an attempt to pull over the vehicle in the 10800 block of Old Main Street at around 3:15 p.m.Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle involved in a robbery and led officers on a pursuit.SkyEye over the standoff captured the wrecked minivan and officers taking cover around patrol vehicles.