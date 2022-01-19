Houston police chase: Suspect behind wheel of white cargo van leads officers in a pursuit

SkyEye captured officers pursuing a white cargo van just before 9:30 a.m.
Houston police said the chase began near Reed Road and Highway 288 when officers tried to stop the vehicle but it kept going.
The van then headed southbound on the freeway before exiting and stopping in a gas station parking lot in the area of the Magnolia Parkway and Smith Ranch Road in Manvel.
The driver got out and surrendered to police. There was no one else inside the van.
It's not immediately known what prompted the chase. It's also not known if any injuries resulted in the incident.
