Police chase ends in NE Houston neighborhood

Police chase ends in north Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pursuit between deputy constables and a car fleeing a family violence incident ended Friday morning in a north Houston neighborhood.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables responded to the call off Aldine Westfield when someone took off from the scene in a car, according to the constable's office.

Deputy constables chased the car on the North Freeway and then on Greens Road before they ended up in a residential area.

Before the car exited Greens Road, it ran over spike strips that authorities had deployed in an attempt to stop the driver.

It wasn't clear what possible charges the driver faces.



