Manhunt underway in wooded area of Kingwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A reported manhunt is underway in the Kingwood area after a chase up the Eastex Freeway this morning.

According to Houston police, officers tried stopping a pickup truck on Collie Street at about 9:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicle failed to stop, prompting a pursuit up U.S. 59 to Kingwood.

The vehicle wound up in the area of River Ridge and River View, where police believe the suspect bailed.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

