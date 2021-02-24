police chase

Police chase ends with crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are on the run after a police chase ended in a crash in southeast Houston.

It started in the Pasadena area around 3:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers were attempting to perform a traffic stop when the suspects took off.

The driver of the car crashed along Askew at Huey Street.

Now, officers are looking for two Hispanic men in the area. According to police, one was seen wearing a black shirt and the other was seen wearing a blue and black shirt, while carrying a backpack.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

