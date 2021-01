Chase ends with fatal crash in southeast Houston

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal crash in the 1900 blk of Evergreen Dr near Kernel St in SE Houston.



Prelim info is a suspect who led officers on a vehicle pursuit is deceased on the scene. No other reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RYTakM8zqb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in southeast Houston has ended with a deadly crash.It's not clear what started the chase. One person, believed to be the driver, was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a tree on Evergreen near Kernel.The vehicle burst into flames. Firefighters brought that under control quickly. No one else was injured in the chase or crash.Just a month ago, a woman was fatally hit by a car as she ran across I-10 following a pursuit . Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased suspects in a van across Houston's west side.Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped out. The suspects ran across the freeway, and the woman was hit by a car as deputies were in pursuit.