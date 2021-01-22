Chase ends with fatal crash in southeast Houston

It's not clear what started the chase. One person, believed to be the driver, was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a tree on Evergreen near Kernel.
HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a fatal crash in the 1900 blk of Evergreen Dr near Kernel St in SE Houston.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021
Prelim info is a suspect who led officers on a vehicle pursuit is deceased on the scene. No other reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. #hounews pic.twitter.com/RYTakM8zqb
The vehicle burst into flames. Firefighters brought that under control quickly. No one else was injured in the chase or crash.
Just a month ago, a woman was fatally hit by a car as she ran across I-10 following a pursuit. Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased suspects in a van across Houston's west side.
Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped out. The suspects ran across the freeway, and the woman was hit by a car as deputies were in pursuit.
