Chase ends with fatal crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in southeast Houston has ended with a deadly crash.

It's not clear what started the chase. One person, believed to be the driver, was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed into a tree on Evergreen near Kernel.



The vehicle burst into flames. Firefighters brought that under control quickly. No one else was injured in the chase or crash.

Just a month ago, a woman was fatally hit by a car as she ran across I-10 following a pursuit. Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased suspects in a van across Houston's west side.

Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped out. The suspects ran across the freeway, and the woman was hit by a car as deputies were in pursuit.

The investigation into the chase and woman's death are ongoing, including the closure of some freeway lanes for hours Monday.


