Corvette driver hurt in crash after SE Houston police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a Corvette was injured Saturday night in a crash while fleeing from officers, according to Houston police.It happened around 11 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway feeder road at Redford Street.HPD officers clocked the Corvette at 87 miles per hour on the feeder road and attempted to stop the driver, police said. He ran a red light at Almeda Genoa before getting on the freeway and increasing speed, officers said.The Corvette reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour before the driver lost control, scraped a concrete barrier and flew across the feeder road before crashing into a concrete and metal fence at an apartment, according to police.Officers along with Houston Fire Department crews had to free the man from the car before transporting him to a hospital where he was stable.Alcohol was found inside the wrecked Corvette, police said.There was no word on charges the driver faces.