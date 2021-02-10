Multiple wild police chases overnight end in 11 arrests, including teens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a wild night on Houston roads as authorities were involved in at least four chases across the city.In what may have been the most dangerous chase, deputies say a driver robbed a northwest Harris County gas station around 2:30 a.m. and led them on a chase on Highway 290. It began at a Circle K on Jones Road near Steeplepark and reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour as it progressed on the Northwest Freeway.Another chase in northeast Houston ended in a crash involving innocent people on Collingsworth near the Eastex Freeway. That chase began with a robbery at a convenience store on Lathrop. Nobody was hurt in the crash that ended the chase. Two people were taken into custody, deputies said.Three teens were arrested after police say they led them on a chase after carjacking someone in downtown Houston. That incident began when officers responded to a call about a suspicious person when they found a vehicle that matched the description of one that had been stolen. The driver took off, sparking the chase. The car later stopped, and three people inside took off running through a Sam's Club parking lot on El Dorado near Gulf Freeway. All three were eventually caught.Five people were taken into custody after a 30-minute chase in northwest Houston involving a report of a stolen car. Houston police attempted to pull over the car at Bingle and Hammerly when the car took off. The pursuit continued throughout the city. Finally, police rammed the car, and all five people inside the car gave up at West Little York and Hollister. Police said several of them were teens. Their parents were called to the scene after it was over, police said.