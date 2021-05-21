Deputies end chase by ramming suspect's car on East Freeway

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at HWY6 and Westpark, the suspect vehicle fled north on HWY 6. The pursuit ended when a PIT maneuver was conducted in the area of east bound, Interstate 10 and WacoStreet. One male in custody, no injuries. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver who took off from deputies was taken into custody Friday morning after a chase that lasted for 23 miles.It began in west Houston at Highway 6 and Westpark just after 2:30 a.m. and ended on the East Freeway around 30 minutes later.Video of the end of the chase shows a deputy ramming the suspect's Ford Taurus, causing it to spin before it came to a stop.It wasn't clear why the driver took off from deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop.