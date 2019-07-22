Police chase ends when truck crashes down embankment in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people in a stolen car led Houston police on a chase Monday morning.An officer pulled over a stolen truck on I-45 near Edgebrook. As the officer got close to the truck, the driver took off.The chase went from I-45 to the North Loop until the truck crashed down an embankment.Police say the driver exited off the North Loop at Kirkpatrick too fast.The truck left the road, hit a bridge embankment, and went down into the bayou.The stuck car horn could be heard after the wreck.Police say the two men and a woman inside the truck ran, but were quickly caught.