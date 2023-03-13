Houston man sentenced 30 years for crash that killed 19-year-old during 2019 police chase

Deshawn Fortee Brown was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a crash that killed 19-year-old Devin Francis during a 2019 police chase in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man received a lengthy sentence after causing a crash that killed his passenger during a police chase in 2019.

On Friday, a jury found 27-year-old Deshawn Brown guilty of felony murder for causing the crash that killed 19-year-old Devin Malik Francis and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said at about 6:25 p.m. on May 5, 2019, a Harris County Precinct 5 constable deputy tried to pull Brown over on Eldridge Parkway.

Brown reportedly refused to pull over and led the constable deputy on a chase, reaching speeds as high as 92 mph in a 35 mph zone and running two red lights.

At the second red light, he hit a 60-year-old driver in a white Lexus RX350, who was turning left on the service road at Eldridge Parkway and Katy Freeway.

Francis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Brown and the 60-year-old woman had minor injuries.

Officers with the Houston Police Department reportedly found two pistols, one of which was stolen, inside his Ford Fusion, according to the DA's office.

"Running from the police is never the answer, and this is exactly why," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "A 19-year-old lost his life because this man decided he could drive faster than the police."