Truck crashes into Atascocita home, slamming into 3 parked cars, after chase with deputies

Deputy Constables are onscene of a Major crash in the 18300 blk of Polo Meadow Dr. The driver fled the scene after the crash. Expect traffic delays in the area.

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 9, 2020

AFD responding: Vehicle pursued by Pct 4 constable hits curb, strikes 3 other cars (all unoccupied) and then crashes into a home. No life threatening injuries to family in home. Driver ran away pic.twitter.com/MSuIGiWVJ1 — Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) December 9, 2020

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two weeks before Christmas, an Atascocita family is dealing with a big mess after a truck crashed into their garage on Polo Meadow Drive near Angler Drive during a chase with deputies.No one inside the house was hurt. Thankfully, the truck didn't slam into a bedroom or the living room.Video from the aftermath of the crash shows the back of the truck sticking up in the air. Harris County Precinct 4 says the driver got away on foot after the crash.The crash also damaged two brand new cars in the driveway and another truck.Precinct 4 deputies have not said what the driver was running from or how long the chase lasted.According to the Atascocita Fire Department, the driver hit the curb along the curve of the street and lost control.A neighbor across the street caught the crash on Ring doorbell video. You can see the crash footage in the video player above."This is incredible. Two brand new 2020 cars, his truck and another vehicle...a four-vehicle pileup in the driveway," homeowner Allen Carroll, who is currently renting the home to another family, said.Deputies have not given a description of the suspect.