Truck crashes into Atascocita home, slamming into 3 parked cars, after chase with deputies

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two weeks before Christmas, an Atascocita family is dealing with a big mess after a truck crashed into their garage on Polo Meadow Drive near Angler Drive during a chase with deputies.

No one inside the house was hurt. Thankfully, the truck didn't slam into a bedroom or the living room.

Video from the aftermath of the crash shows the back of the truck sticking up in the air. Harris County Precinct 4 says the driver got away on foot after the crash.



The crash also damaged two brand new cars in the driveway and another truck.

Precinct 4 deputies have not said what the driver was running from or how long the chase lasted.

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, the driver hit the curb along the curve of the street and lost control.



A neighbor across the street caught the crash on Ring doorbell video. You can see the crash footage in the video player above.

"This is incredible. Two brand new 2020 cars, his truck and another vehicle...a four-vehicle pileup in the driveway," homeowner Allen Carroll, who is currently renting the home to another family, said.

Deputies have not given a description of the suspect.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitacar crashpolice chasecar accidentcar chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Couple Turns to Ted after waiting months for washer repair
Sunny Wednesday, storms return Friday
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Montgomery Co. Judge responds to DWI charge
Election, COVID-19, economy stand out in Google's 2020 search trends
Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
Show More
Sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
Deadly plane crash in Galveston County
After RodeoHouston was cut short, next year's has a new date
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
More TOP STORIES News