Major crash on North Freeway may be the result of police chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on the I-45 North Freeway Saturday morning may have been related to a police pursuit, authorities said.It happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Louetta Rd. in north Harris County.At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed one of the vehicle had rolled over.While it wasn't yet clear what exactly happened, TxDOT officials said the crash may be the result of a chase involving police.