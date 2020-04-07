Chase suspects thought they'd be busted for violating quarantine, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two passengers in a stolen car say they and the driver led authorities on a chase because they were afraid they'd get in trouble for quarantine violations, police said.

The chase lasted one block before the driver crashed into a drainage ditch off Shadowdale near Laurenhurst around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver is on the run.

One passenger cut her knee in the crash. She had to be taken out of the drainage ditch on a fire department ladder.

Police say the passengers told officers they were afraid they would be busted for quarantine violations overnight.

"They told me they didn't want to stop because of the COVID. They thought they were going to jail for a quarantine violation," said HPD Sgt. Kraig Buchanan.

It's not clear yet if the passengers will be charged, but they were taken into custody.

Police say they've had a rash of car burglaries in the area, and the vehicle they were in was just stolen on Monday.
