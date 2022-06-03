Harris Co. deputies crash into pillar while trying to stop speeding suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Harris County sheriff's deputies were involved in a crash while chasing a suspect on the Eastex Freeway.The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the northbound feeder approaching Little York.Officials said the deputies were trying to stop a driver in a black Chevy Camaro for speeding on the Eastex Freeway.Instead of pulling over, deputies said the suspect got off the freeway and made a quick U-turn at the underpass at West Little York.Deputies said the patrol car attempted to make the same U-turn but crashed into a concrete pillar.Officials said neither of the deputies inside the patrol car were badly hurt.The suspect was able to get away.