Jeep crashes into grocery store during police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a run from police ended Monday morning with major damage to a small grocery store in southeast Houston.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Bellfort Street when officers tried to pull over the driver of a Jeep, police said.

The driver took off and attempted to cut through a parking lot at the corner of Bellfort and Bullfinch Street. That's when the Jeep crashed into the exterior wall of the A & K Food Store in the 7000 block of Bellfort.
RELATED: 7 juveniles lead police on NE Houston chase, 3 still on the run

The driver did not appear to be injured when he was taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasecar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News