Police are searching for at least two carjacking suspects who led officers on a chase and hit an innocent driver in northwest Houston.

Police said a man's black Nissan was stolen on Hammerly near Blalock around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers later found his car about an hour later in the area of Gessner and Tiger Trail. They tried pulling over the thieves, but they refused to stop and ended up crashing into an innocent driver.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran off toward Spring Woods High School.

Houston police and Spring Branch ISD police searched for them on the campus to see if they may have broken into the school.

Police believe there were initially four suspects involved.

That driver who was hit by the suspected carjackers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

