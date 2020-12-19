3 police cruisers from Shenandoah, Oak Ridge damaged in North Freeway crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A driver crashed into three police cruisers Saturday morning as officers worked a previous accident on North Freeway.

It happened around 2 a.m. on I-45 near The Woodlands Parkway.

Officers from Shenandoah and Oak Ridge Police Depts. were on the scene of the earlier crash when a driver smashed into a Shenandoah police SUV, and then hit an Oak Ridge police SUV, ripping its wheel off.

The driver then hit a second police SUV belonging to Oak Ridge.

The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries. None of the officers was hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycar crashcar accidentpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front headed toward Houston this morning
The Christmas COVID bubble: Keep it small, experts say
Victims wait as courts face unprecedented COVID-19 delays
Driver killed in Humble rollover crash
Sugar Land couple found dead, 2 adult children injured
Suicidal teen surrenders after threatening to harm infant
Houston radio station playing Selena music non-stop
Show More
Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
Mother of murder victim giving back with community toy drive
9-year-old creates 'Black Lives Matter' inspired Christmas tree
Man accused of killing Maleah Davis asks for bond reduction
Harris County elections were fair and secure, task force finds
More TOP STORIES News