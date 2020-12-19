3 police cruisers from Shenandoah, Oak Ridge damaged in North Freeway crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A driver crashed into three police cruisers Saturday morning as officers worked a previous accident on North Freeway.
It happened around 2 a.m. on I-45 near The Woodlands Parkway.
Officers from Shenandoah and Oak Ridge Police Depts. were on the scene of the earlier crash when a driver smashed into a Shenandoah police SUV, and then hit an Oak Ridge police SUV, ripping its wheel off.
The driver then hit a second police SUV belonging to Oak Ridge.
The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries. None of the officers was hurt.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.
