3 police cruisers from Shenandoah, Oak Ridge damaged in North Freeway crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A driver crashed into three police cruisers Saturday morning as officers worked a previous accident on North Freeway.It happened around 2 a.m. on I-45 near The Woodlands Parkway.Officers from Shenandoah and Oak Ridge Police Depts. were on the scene of the earlier crash when a driver smashed into a Shenandoah police SUV, and then hit an Oak Ridge police SUV, ripping its wheel off.The driver then hit a second police SUV belonging to Oak Ridge.The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries. None of the officers was hurt.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.