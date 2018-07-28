Police, ATF responding to reports of shooting at Texas mall

MCALLEN, Texas --
Police in McAllen, Texas, confirm that they are responding to reports of a shooting at a shopping mall.

The scene is unfolding at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2 not far from McAllen International Airport.


Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed to ABC News that it is also responding.

It's not yet clear if anybody has been injured.
