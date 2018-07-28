MIAMI, Florida --A pregnant woman says a violent encounter with an off-duty Florida police officer put her in premature labor, WSVN-TV reports.
Miami Beach police say a mom went into premature labor after she was kicked in the stomach by an off duty north Miami Beach police officer.
""It was stressful to go through it and luckily we got to Mount Sinai just in the nick of time because it only took seven minutes for the labor,"" Joseph Predulus, the baby's father, said.
"You should have been more professional. Like I said we had no problems with you," Predulis said about the officer. "We didn't come to start any trouble."
The North Miami Police Department put out a statement saying Officer Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review.