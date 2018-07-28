ATTACK

Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by police officer (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida --
A pregnant woman says a violent encounter with an off-duty Florida police officer put her in premature labor, WSVN-TV reports.

Miami Beach police say a mom went into premature labor after she was kicked in the stomach by an off duty north Miami Beach police officer.

""It was stressful to go through it and luckily we got to Mount Sinai just in the nick of time because it only took seven minutes for the labor,"" Joseph Predulus, the baby's father, said.

"It was stressful to go through it and luckily we got to Mount Sinai just in the nick of time because it only seven minutes for the labor," After the attack, she started having contractions.

"You should have been more professional. Like I said we had no problems with you," Predulis said about the officer. "We didn't come to start any trouble."

The North Miami Police Department put out a statement saying Officer Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal affairs review.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pregnant womanattackpolice brutalityu.s. & worldFlorida
ATTACK
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
'He was wiping off his knife': Stabbing victim recalls attack
72-year-old beaten by men in front of police station
Man body-slams legally blind worker dressed as 'Minion'
More attack
Top Stories
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
1 dead and 2 detained after NW Harris County shooting
Walmart gives away free ice cream during week-long tour
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
5 found dead in Robstown, including 3 at nursing home
Show More
Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Armored truck driver shoots and kills attempted robber in SE Houston
Woman and 5 of her kids die in Michigan motel fire
US prelate McCarrick resigns from College of Cardinals
More News