HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two suspected gang members wanted in connection to several bank jugging cases have been arrested, police say.
Officials say the incident occurred in east Houston at Beltway 8 and I-10.
Houston police told Eyewitness News the two men allegedly followed a man from a bank to a business, where they smashed his car window and attempted to steal the money inside.
RELATED: Jugging prevention tips: Robbery and assault outside northwest freeway gas station serves as warning for others
According to authorities, they were able to stop the suspects before they got away.