HPD arrest suspected gang members accused of attempted jugging incident in east Houston

Authorities say they arrested the suspects before they got away with a victim's money.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two suspected gang members wanted in connection to several bank jugging cases have been arrested, police say.

Officials say the incident occurred in east Houston at Beltway 8 and I-10.

Houston police told Eyewitness News the two men allegedly followed a man from a bank to a business, where they smashed his car window and attempted to steal the money inside.

According to authorities, they were able to stop the suspects before they got away.
