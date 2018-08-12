WOMAN KILLED

Police arrest suspect in Texas City woman's death and searching for 1 more

Lucy Bertrand's body found inside Texas City home, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 37-year-old woman wanted in connection to the death of a Texas City woman whose body was found in her home Thursday night was arrested late Friday, authorities say.

Amy Lynne Medina is charged with murder and is in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond for the murder of Lucy Bertrand, 33.

Bertrand's body was found in a house in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue at around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators have not confirmed how Bertrand was killed.

Police confirmed as well that they are seeking a second murder suspect.

Medina was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, according to police records. Police have not said why they believe she is responsible for Bertrand's death.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for Cory Thomas McCray, 19, who is also facing a murder charge in connection to Bertrand's death.

