Police arrest masked man carrying fake gun at mall in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Las Vegas PD arrest man with fake gun at mall (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police say officers have arrested a masked man at a mall, which had been evacuated after reports of a gunman. However, police say the gun appears to be a fake.

Metro Police Deputy Chief Chris Jones says no shots were fired at the Boulevard Mall and no injuries have been reported.

Jones says the department obtained a video of a person with a long gun Thursday and conducted several searches of the mall before finding the suspect.

Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallgunslas vegasu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News