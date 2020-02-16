Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl may have other victims: Police

BROOKLYN, New York -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home on Saturday morning.The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.He was found in a hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.Authorities say there may be other victims.Few other details were released.