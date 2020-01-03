Police arrest man accused of flashing Heights residents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of flashing people in The Houston Heights was arrested Friday.

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 tweeted a picture of Paul David Cole, a registered sex offender, in handcuffs.



Cole was arrested after multiple witnesses in The Heights reported him for flashing.

"I was walking my dog, saw the red bicycle, and I thought immediately about what I read on Nextdoor," said one woman, who saw the flasher but did not want her name used. "I ran away quickly."

More than a dozen people have commented on various sightings of the flasher on Nextdoor posts since mid-December.

"We have had multiple reports coming in through Nextdoor, talking about a man between 50-70 years old on a red bicycle," confirmed Constable Rosen.
