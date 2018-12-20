Five Westside High School students arrested for 7-hour robbery spree

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Westside High school students have been arrested and charged with going on a Friday night robbery spree.

Investigators say they committed eight robberies in seven hours.

They targeted apartment complexes on Houston's west side.

Investigators said they targeted money, cars or both.

Investigators said the suspects threatened to shoot their victims if they didn't comply with their demands.

Walter Davis, 18; Sedrick Thomas, 17; Jamarcus Johnson, 17; Deandre Henderson, 17; and Trevon Rideout, 18, have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

