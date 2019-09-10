Venice Beach chase: Police take man into custody after bizarre foot pursuit in shallow waves

VENICE, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police officers took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after a prolonged foot chase on the sand at Venice Beach.

The circumstances that led to the incident were not immediately clear.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a group of officers were seen pursuing the man as he intermittently ran into the waves that were crashing along the shoreline.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the man stumbled in the shallow water and a group of policemen pounced on him. He was handcuffed and escorted to a nearby LAPD vehicle after a brief apparent struggle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angeleslos angeles countybeachespolice chaselos angeles police departmentlapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare van carrying children flips upside down
Two men and a woman charged with bestiality
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Chimpanzee reportedly on the loose in Santa Fe
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Scattered downpours expected heading into evening rush hour
Woman fights back against robbers choking her in phone store
Show More
Teens have chance to work in vet clinics right after graduation
KISS drummer sworn in as honorary police corporal
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
3 Houston teens hospitalized after vaping: health officials
ABC13's The Midday
More TOP STORIES News