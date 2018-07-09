MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.
The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.
Police said the child was playing without supervision when he got a gun out of his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself, WPDE reports.
The child has swelling in his brain and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, of Aberdeen, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody.
"I'm gonna let you out on your own recognizance," said Judge Clifford Welsh.
The couple is due back in court in September.