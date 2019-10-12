Police: 4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at illegal gambling site in New York

BROOKLY, New York -- A shooting at an illegal gambling site left four people dead and three others wounded, police say.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police received a call for a shooting inside a social club.

Four men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say three other people, two men and one woman, were also shot and taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

At least 15 shots were fired. The ages of the shooting victims range from 32 to 49.

The shooting appears to have happened at an illegal gambling location on the first floor of the building, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute at the club. There are no indications it was gang-related, according to police.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

Two guns have been recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Police said there have been no complaints about the site in the last few years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcrimemurdershootingu.s. & worldman shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed while trying to stop purse snatchers in SW Houston
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Elderly woman dies after her rapist sentenced to prison
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Show More
Here's what the Astros will be paying some of their stars in 2020
What to wear as you cheer on the Astros
Astros fans turn side hustle into thriving t-shirt biz
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News