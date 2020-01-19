u.s. & world

Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii; Nearby homes catch fire

HONOLULU -- Two police officers were shot and hospitalized in critical condition in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says more than one officer taken to hospital in critical condition.

Cedric Yamanaka, a spokesman for The Queen's Medical Center, declined to provide any information about the victims, deferring to the Honolulu Police Department.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
