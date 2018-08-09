10 motorcyclists racing cause chain reaction crash on Katy Freeway, police say

Police say a group of 10 bikers was racing on I-10 when two of them crashed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Katy Freeway was shut down for a time overnight after police say two motorcycles crashed while racing near Washington Avenue.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police say a group of 10 bikers were headed eastbound on I-10.

Witnesses called 911, saying the motorcyclists were racing. Then one biker hit a slower-moving car, setting off a chain reaction crash.

"That motorcycle bounced off and hit another motorcyclist. We had two motorcyclists go down. One of the motorcyclists was transported to the hospital in critical condition," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Authorities are still determining if any charges will be filed.
