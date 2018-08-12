HPD is investigating a double shooting (1 DOA/1 critical) in a parking garage at 2900 Old Spanish Trl #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2018

Police have responded to a shooting that left one person dead and one in critical condition in southwest Houston.Authorities say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in a parking garage at an apartment complex located at 2950 Old Spanish Trail and Grand Boulevard.According to police, one victim was dead when they arrived to the scene. The other victim is currently in critical condition.We will have more details as they become available.