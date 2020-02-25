VIDEO: Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water in Poland

PINCZYN, Poland -- An employee at a neighborhood store in Poland thwarted an attempted armed robbery using some unusual means of protection.

The video, which was originally shared by police and has since gone viral, shows the gunman entering the small shop in Pincyzn, Poland, and pointing a gun at the woman.

The woman behind the counter then tosses a bucket of water at the man before striking him several times with a mop as he lunged in her direction.

The woman is able to fend the suspect off, and he's seen running out of the door.

Police hope someone will recognize the man, who was wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing, and turn him in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
viral videofightu.s. & worldpolicecaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News