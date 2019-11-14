Plumber who died at trench cave-in shouted 'Help me!'

Firefighters are working to recover the body of a plumber who was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center along the North Freeway at Parker.
According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the man was trapped in a trench measuring about 5 feet by 6 feet, when dirt fell in on him.
HAPPENING NOW: A trench rescue has sadly turned into a recovery effort. HFD says a male plumber was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center on the North Freeway at Parker. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/VAzgLZNxl6— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 14, 2019
Nearby residents say they heard the man yell, "Help me, help me," after the collapse.
HFD Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison says the man's coworker tried to use a backhoe to dig him out. The backhoe then partially fell into the trench.
MORE DEADLY TRENCH CAVE IN: nearby residents say they heard the plumber yell, ‘help me, help me’ after dirt caved in on him. HFD says there was no shoring. OSHA reps are on their way. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/U5b8UqLbD6— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 14, 2019
Authorities now believe the plumber is dead.
OSHA representatives have been called to the scene to investigate.
