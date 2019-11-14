Plumber who died at trench cave-in shouted 'Help me!'

HAPPENING NOW: A trench rescue has sadly turned into a recovery effort. HFD says a male plumber was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center on the North Freeway at Parker. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/VAzgLZNxl6 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) November 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trench rescue has sadly turned into a recovery effort in north Houston.Firefighters are working to recover the body of a plumber who was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center along the North Freeway at Parker.According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the man was trapped in a trench measuring about 5 feet by 6 feet, when dirt fell in on him.Nearby residents say they heard the man yell, "Help me, help me," after the collapse.HFD Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison says the man's coworker tried to use a backhoe to dig him out. The backhoe then partially fell into the trench.Authorities now believe the plumber is dead.OSHA representatives have been called to the scene to investigate.