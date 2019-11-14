Plumber killed in trench collapse identified

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members have identified the plumber who was buried alive in a trench in north Houston.

Jack Lewis Martin, 41, was a journeyman plumber and worked in the industry for several years, according to relatives. He leaves behind a wife and teenage daughter.

Jack Lewis Martin, 41, was a journeyman plumber for several years, family members said.



His father, Larry Martin, went to the site of the collapse.

"If I could've traded his life for mine, I would," Larry Martin said.

Martin was buried while doing a job behind a shopping center along the North Freeway at Parker.

According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, Martin was trapped in a trench measuring about 5 feet by 6 feet, when dirt fell in on him.

Nearby residents say they heard cries of, "Help me, help me," after the collapse as a co-worker rushed to his aid.
HFD Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison says Martin's coworker tried to use a backhoe to dig him out, but then the equipment partially fell into the trench.



OSHA representatives were called to the scene to investigate.

