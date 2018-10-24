A plumber has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting the 4-year-old daughter of a homeowner he was working for in West University Place.Brandon Bonds, 23, has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of six.According to court documents, Bonds and another plumber went to the house to install a toilet on Aug. 25.The homeowner, who was at the house with his daughter, brought one plumber inside and locked the back door, leaving Bonds outside.While they were looking at the issue, Bonds joined them inside the house.The homeowner was surprised to see him there since he'd locked the door, and when he asked Bonds how he got inside, Bonds said he entered through the back door.Bonds and the other plumber then finished the job and left.Ten minutes after they left, court documents show that the child told her dad Bonds sexually assaulted her.When he asked her to explain to him what happened, she showed him how she opened the back door for Bonds, sat back down to watch TV, and he assaulted her.Police were called and the girl was checked out by doctors. She described Bonds by his clothing.The suspect's bond was set at $50,000. Court documents show he bonded out.A protective order was granted. Bonds must stay away from the girl's home and any school or day care facility she may be attending.He's expected back in court on Oct. 29.