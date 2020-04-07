Houston gym putting up free NFL-level workouts online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, most gyms and athletic facilities were full and vibrant.
Plex, a sports training and physical therapy center in Houston, was full of pro, college and high school athletes before the city shut down all gyms due to COVID-19.
Despite being shut down, Plex's director Danny Arnold is offering virtual workouts.
Participants can visit plexathletes.com to experience the free professional workouts in the comfort of their home.
Arnold said the workouts that will be offered are the same workouts his pro athletes do everyday.
Although the workouts are a bit challenging, Arnold said the most important thing is to stay active and stick with it.
