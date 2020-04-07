Health & Fitness

Houston gym putting up free NFL-level workouts online

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, most gyms and athletic facilities were full and vibrant.

Plex, a sports training and physical therapy center in Houston, was full of pro, college and high school athletes before the city shut down all gyms due to COVID-19.

Despite being shut down, Plex's director Danny Arnold is offering virtual workouts.

Participants can visit plexathletes.com to experience the free professional workouts in the comfort of their home.

Arnold said the workouts that will be offered are the same workouts his pro athletes do everyday.

Although the workouts are a bit challenging, Arnold said the most important thing is to stay active and stick with it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessworkoutgymnasticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News