Man kills suspected robber during sale of PlayStation in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man who may have been selling or buying a PlayStation got into a shootout with a person he was dealing with and ended up killing him.Police say a man was waiting in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Parkway around 10 p.m. Tuesday.He told investigators that a man wearing a mask walked up and pointed a rifle at him, so he pulled out his own gun and started shooting because he thought he was going to get robbed.The suspect was shot and killed.The district attorney will decided on potential charges.