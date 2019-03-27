Crime & Safety

Man kills suspected robber during sale of PlayStation in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man who may have been selling or buying a PlayStation shot and killed a person he was meeting up with for the sale.

Police say a man was waiting in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Parkway around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He told investigators that a man wearing a mask walked up and pointed a rifle at him, so he pulled out his own gun and started shooting because he thought he was going to get robbed.

The suspect was shot and killed.

The district attorney will decide on potential charges.

