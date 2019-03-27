Man kills suspected robber during sale of PlayStation in north Houston, police say

Have you ever met a stranger to buy/sell something? I definitely have. A story like this makes me think twice. Police say one guy showed up w a rifle wearing a mask. He had no idea the other guy had a gun too... #abc13 pic.twitter.com/eZH3x6nG1W — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man who may have been selling or buying a PlayStation shot and killed a person he was meeting up with for the sale.Police say a man was waiting in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Parkway around 10 p.m. Tuesday.He told investigators that a man wearing a mask walked up and pointed a rifle at him, so he pulled out his own gun and started shooting because he thought he was going to get robbed.The suspect was shot and killed.The district attorney will decide on potential charges.