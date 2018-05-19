Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the deadly incident at a Midtown hotel.

NEW YORK, New York --
A 47-year-old former Playboy model and her 7-year-old son plunged to their deaths after jumping off a Manhattan building Friday morning.

Authorities say Stephanie Adams and her son, Vincent, died after falling from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in New York City.

They were staying in the penthouse, but it is unclear what happened in that hotel room prior to their deaths.

They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.


Adams had been involved in an ongoing custody battle with her estranged husband. The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. EDT.

Sources say the last few weeks and months were tumultuous for Adams, and just Wednesday, the courts denied Adams' request to take her son to Europe for a vacation. There were accusations that their son was being fed food he was allergic to, and he was added to the NYPD "CAR" (Child at Risk) Tracking list in the 1st Precinct due to him apparently being present during domestic disputes.

Adams also sued the NYPD more than a decade ago, winning $1.2 million from a 2006 incident in which she was thrown to the ground by an officer who falsely claimed she pulled a gun on him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidemurder suicidechild deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News