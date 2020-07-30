Coronavirus

Trump asks COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma after visiting American Red Cross

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the headquarters of the American Red Cross to encourage survivors of COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Thousands of coronavirus patients have donated their plasma in hopes it could help other patients recover from the coronavirus, and scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place. Medical experts say the jury is still out on effectiveness of convalescent plasma on both fronts.

Trump was joined by several members of his coronavirus task force for the visit to Red Cross, and even stopped to visit with a plasma donor. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said 50,000 donors have given plasma but the nation needs hundreds of thousands of more donors to come forward.

If it works, survivor plasma could have important ramifications until a vaccine arrives - raising the prospect of possibly protecting high-risk people with temporary immune-boosting infusions every so often.

Convalescent plasma's most famous use was during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamerican red crosscoronavirusblood plasmau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall
Texas schools race to get students ready for online classes
2nd US coronavirus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate
911 to stop asking callers about COVID-19 symptoms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump offers to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
ABC13's 'COVID-19 & Our Schools' Town Hall
Houston mayor sets challenge for August: Lower positivity rate
Texas schools race to get students ready for online classes
A weak front could bring strong storms late Friday
Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid pandemic
Show More
Obama's full eulogy at John Lewis' funeral: WATCH
Here's how you can land a job paying $22 an hour
Council member lone holdout for $166K HPD protective gear
Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition
Texas hospital throws quince for teen who underwent surgery
More TOP STORIES News