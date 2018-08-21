Plane with 16 people on board attempting emergency landing with blown tires

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, is now being diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, a Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the FAA.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
