Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot has been injured after a plane went down in Waller County Tuesday afternoon.

DPS officials confirmed they were notified at about 4:10 p.m. that the plane went down near Plain View Drive.

The pilot was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition. The pilot was the sole occupant on the aircraft.

No other injuries have been reported. There's no word yet on what caused the plane to go down.

FAA officials are expected to launch an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details allow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countyplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl to be euthanized
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Executive order sparks conversation about transgender rights
Homeowners upset over not being notified of 5G box placement
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Show More
Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Partly cloudy and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Galveston Co. to ditch 'cattle call' vaccine system for a waitlist
Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident stuck in assisted living center fire
More TOP STORIES News