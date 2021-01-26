Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot has been injured after a plane went down in Waller County Tuesday afternoon.DPS officials confirmed they were notified at about 4:10 p.m. that the plane went down near Plain View Drive.The pilot was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition. The pilot was the sole occupant on the aircraft.No other injuries have been reported. There's no word yet on what caused the plane to go down.FAA officials are expected to launch an investigation.