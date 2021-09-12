plane crash

Pilot OK after crash landing small aircraft near Magnolia

EMBED <>More Videos

Aircraft crash lands near Magnolia, 2nd aircraft trouble reported

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The pilot of a small aircraft was able to walk away from a crash Sunday after both engines failed.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 29900 block of Post Oak Run near High Meadow Ranch Drive south of Magnolia.

The man was flying when he lost power in one of the engines and began looking for a place to land the aircraft, according to a man on the scene who said he was the pilot's son.

As he descended, the second engine on board the aircraft failed, the man said. That's when the aircraft slammed into a tree before hitting the ground.

The pilot suffered a bump to his head but was able to walk away from the incident, his son said.

Texas DPS state troopers were handling the investigation into what led to the engine failure.

Meanwhile, crews were called about another aircraft that was allegedly having trouble in the skies over Montgomery County.

Dispatchers reported receiving multiple calls early Sunday afternoon about smoke coming from an aircraft flying in the area of Trero Lane outside of Willis.

DPS officials later confirmed there was no second aircraft down. Officials said they found a controlled burn near the airport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countytexas newsman injuredplane accidentaviationfaaflight emergencyinvestigationplane crashairplane
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Pilot, passenger exiting plane after crash described as 'unbelievable'
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nicholas places high flood risk expanded into Houston
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Be off roads by sunset ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, officials say
Houston area reporting roads with high water with TS Nicholas looming
Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of TS Nicholas
Preparing your outdoor property for severe weather
Flood insurance 101: 8 facts you need to know
Show More
Space-saving tips for disaster stockpiling
The difference between weather watches and warnings
How to prep for food safety during power outages
A look back at Hurricane Ike
Create home inventory to help with next insurance claim
More TOP STORIES News