Plane crash between Houston and San Antonio kills 4 members of Memphis, Tennessee church

Four members of the Harvest Church in Memphis, Tennessee, were killed when the plane they were in crashed in Lavaca County, Texas.

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four members of a church in Memphis were killed when a small plane went down in Lavaca County on Tuesday, Texas DPS confirmed.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. between Houston and San Antonio. One person was injured and taken to a hospital in Victoria, Texas.

State troopers say the plane went down about a mile from Yoakum Municipal Airport. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Amid the tragedy, the Harvest Church in Tennessee released the following statement on its social media:

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer.



All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief. As of our last report, Kennon Vaughan is in stable condition in a Texas hospital.



We ask for your prayers and kindly request that the families of all involved are given the proper space to grieve at this time.



We will provide more information as it is received.



We covet your prayers.



The worship center will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to gather for a time of prayer and mourning with Harvest elders, staff and fellow members.



"But we do not want you to be uniformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others who have no hope." - 1 Thessalonians 4:13