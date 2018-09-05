EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4152574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of Emirates Plane from Dubai carrying dozens of sick passengers lands at JFK airport.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4152732" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ken Rosato has a breaking news update on events unfolding at the airport.

Emergency crews are responding to JFK Airport after a jetliner carrying a number of passengers described as seriously ill landed at JFK International Airport.Emirates Flight 203, an Airbus A380 with 521 passengers on board, arrived from Dubai at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday after declaring a medical emergency.The pilot reported two male passengers on board with extremely high fevers and approximately 100 passengers "coughing non-stop."The Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were notified.A spokesman for Emirates Airline gave the following statement to ABC News:As law enforcement and health officials responded on the ground, the plane was held away from the terminals.Sick passengers are reportedly being triaged on the plane as health officials continue to assess the situation.Eric Phillips, a spokesman for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and "early indications point to that as a possibility."A New York police counterterrorism division tweeted it appeared to be a "medical situation."Eyewitness News is told the passengers would be isolated at the airport and treated for whatever is ailing them.Some passengers who were on the flight posted on social media that they were not ill and expressed frustration about how the situation was being handled.