Plane carrying rapper Post Malone makes emergency landing with blown tires

JOYEETA BISWAS
A plane made a successful emergency landing in New York after blowing two tires during takeoff at Teterboro airport in New Jersey, authorities said.

Sixteen people are on board the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokesman for rapper Post Malone confirmed to ABC-owned station WABC that he is on board the plane.

The plane, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft, was diverted to Stewart International airport in Orange County, New York, the FAA said. Emergency crews were standing by at the airport to meet the plane, which appeared to make a safe landing. The plane was previously being diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

It was originally heading to London's Luton Airport and took off around 10:50 a.m., the FAA said. It has been circling over Connecticut to burn some of the fuel it had ready for the trans-Atlantic flight before attempting the emergency landing. Stewart airport is about 50 miles north of Teterboro airport.

The type of aircraft is mainly used for private and business flights, ABC-owned station WABC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Bank employee arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone makes emergency landing
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal on campaign finance violations
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Show More
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
More News